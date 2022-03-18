Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 787,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last 90 days. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MC traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 513,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,744. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.25. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

