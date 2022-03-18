Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,813 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

