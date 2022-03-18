PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.11.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $69.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $72.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.01%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

