Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 292,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $288.86. The stock had a trading volume of 462,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,523. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $268.51 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.81.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.