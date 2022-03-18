Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 29,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.49 million, a P/E ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.20. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is -384.62%.

Several analysts have commented on PKOH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

