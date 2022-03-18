Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Reaches $13.03 on Exchanges (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $13.03 or 0.00031102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $40.53 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.45 or 0.07024349 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,888.79 or 0.99998846 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,143 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

