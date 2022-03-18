Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 60,009 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,009 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,053,208. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

