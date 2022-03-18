Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 41,480 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,480 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Capital One Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,875. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.