Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 28,028 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,028 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 77,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 796,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 152,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 190,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,562. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29.

