Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

