Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $159.81. 79,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,769. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

