Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,279 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Ally Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,152,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.68. 10,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,672. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

