Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,787. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $116.25 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
