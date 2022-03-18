Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,787. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $116.25 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.