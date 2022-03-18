Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. 1,118,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,026,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

