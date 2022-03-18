Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 17,125 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,950.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.20. 28,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,339. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

