Paragon Care Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PGC)

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.16.

In other Paragon Care news, insider Shane Tanner purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,560.00 ($45,007.19).

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.

