Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,874. The company has a market capitalization of $238.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

