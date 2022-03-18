Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $968.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANDY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:PANDY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $23.89. 12,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,723. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

About Pandora A/S (Get Rating)

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.