Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,303 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,366 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $564.16 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

