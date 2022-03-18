PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

PD stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

