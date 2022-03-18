PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 807,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,164,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,860,000 after purchasing an additional 492,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.