PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Trading Down 2.4%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $44.01. Approximately 825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,071,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.38.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

