Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 55,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $335.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

