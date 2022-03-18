Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $338.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

