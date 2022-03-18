Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.9% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $282.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

