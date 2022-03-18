Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.12 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

