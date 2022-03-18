Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 214 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.9% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

