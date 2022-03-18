PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.54.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $88.72. 65,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.97.
In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
