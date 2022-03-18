Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.96.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 3.34. Ovintiv has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $50.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

