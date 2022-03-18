Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,096,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS opened at $76.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $65.64 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.