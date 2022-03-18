Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Dan Falk Sells 262 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Dan Falk sold 262 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $21,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ormat Technologies stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
