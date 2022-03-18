Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Dan Falk Sells 262 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Dan Falk sold 262 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $21,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.06.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

