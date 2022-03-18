Oramed Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,505 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 771% compared to the average daily volume of 517 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 743,715 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 692,384 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,710. The firm has a market cap of $388.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.88. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

