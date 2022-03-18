Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.68) Per Share

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Opthea in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.68) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OPT stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. Opthea has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

