Oppenheimer Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $300.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.05.

NYSE EL opened at $272.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.37. The company has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $248.42 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

