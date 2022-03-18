Oppenheimer Comments on 114324 (WPT.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WPT)

114324 (WPT.TO) (TSE:WPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 114324 (WPT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Get 114324 (WPT.TO) alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for 114324 (WPT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 114324 (WPT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.