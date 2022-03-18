Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.96 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

NYSE OOMA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,699. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $352.24 million, a PE ratio of -211.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ooma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

