Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Ooma stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 200,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,699. The stock has a market cap of $352.24 million, a P/E ratio of -211.40 and a beta of 0.62. Ooma has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ooma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

