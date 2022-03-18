OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano Sells 43,135 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00.
Shares of ONEW stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $62.79.
ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
