OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano Sells 43,135 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00.

Shares of ONEW stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

