OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCFT. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

NYSE OCFT opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $506.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.50. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.