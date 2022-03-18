OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) PT Lowered to $5.00

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 390.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoSec Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

