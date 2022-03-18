ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up to $24.43

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.43, but opened at $25.11. ON shares last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 383,033 shares.

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $125,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ON by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth about $100,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

