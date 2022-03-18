Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Raymond James

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

NYSE OHI opened at $29.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $461,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,675,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,424,000 after buying an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

