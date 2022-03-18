Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $132.75

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.75, but opened at $128.50. Omega Flex shares last traded at $128.50, with a volume of 2 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 213.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,424,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.