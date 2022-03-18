Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $132.75

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.75, but opened at $128.50. Omega Flex shares last traded at $128.50, with a volume of 2 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.34.
In other news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
