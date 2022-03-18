Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94. 2,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 161,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,079,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 768,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $562,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

