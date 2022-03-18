Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,881,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $322.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.25 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

