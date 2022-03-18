Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.350-$-0.340 EPS.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.12. 1,830,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.66 and its 200-day moving average is $221.03. Okta has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,655. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

