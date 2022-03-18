Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is Parallel Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,649 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 2.4% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $63,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $7,015,655 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $11.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,633. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day moving average is $220.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

