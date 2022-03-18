Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $158,272.20 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $5.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.12. 1,830,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

