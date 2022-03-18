Offshift 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.61 Million (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $6.01 or 0.00014813 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $29.27 million and $1.61 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,594.25 or 0.99992359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00068712 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001802 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00272771 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

