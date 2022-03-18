Odyssey Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58,192.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $58,192.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00035896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00106827 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.